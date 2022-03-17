This MN Woman’s Listing for a Nanny is the Most Edina Thing Ever

Only in Minnesota do we shovel snow back onto our driveway after clearing the driveway. My wife and I are in our second winter as homeowners. What we didn't realize when we bought our house in Rogers is just how much work the driveway was going to require to keep it clear through the winter months. Half a basketball court in size and slanting towards the street, keeping it clear of snow is no easy task. One of the first "big" purchases we made was a used snowblower my neighbor convinced me to buy of his friend. Unfortunately, the snowblower's proven more trouble than it was worth. It's not worked this entire season, and my wife and I have often spent an hour or more hand shoveling our driveway ourselves (including while sick with COVID). Our saving grace has been its blacktop surface. I found that if I can clear the snow down to the blacktop, whatever's left melts off pretty quickly in the sun.

