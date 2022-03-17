ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Confirmatory PCR after positive LFT halted in Guernsey

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslanders who test positive for Covid using a lateral flow test will no longer be able to request a confirmatory PCR test. This decision has been made to help manage capacity at testing facilities after a surge in cases. The States...

