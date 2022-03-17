ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MS

Woman arrested after child taken to Mississippi emergency room dies

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
A Mississippi woman was taken into custody after police investigated the death of a child taken to an emergency room hospital by his parents.

Janell Lewis, 30, was charged with felony neglect of a child, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

Officers were called Tuesday night to the Marion General Hospital in Columbia, in regards to an unresponsive child that had been taken to the emergency room by his parents.

The Columbia Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

Lewis is being held at the Marion County Correctional Facility awaiting a bond hearing. The case continues to be under investigation.

Comments / 6

scobby
2d ago

this is so sad. crying for the child who has suffered so much . it tears the heart right out of me. how can anyone abuse a child

Reply
24
Ashley Shelton
2d ago

I don't understand why anyone could abuse a child but I do understand that they don't think or feel the same about them as I do mine. I would go to the ends of the earth for my kids and do anything to protect them

Reply
7
Laranda Howard
2d ago

the way this world is headed,without God,it will be more happening ..this is so sad ..

Reply
4
