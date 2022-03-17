Woman arrested after child taken to Mississippi emergency room dies

A Mississippi woman was taken into custody after police investigated the death of a child taken to an emergency room hospital by his parents.

Janell Lewis, 30, was charged with felony neglect of a child, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

Officers were called Tuesday night to the Marion General Hospital in Columbia, in regards to an unresponsive child that had been taken to the emergency room by his parents.

The Columbia Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

Lewis is being held at the Marion County Correctional Facility awaiting a bond hearing. The case continues to be under investigation.

