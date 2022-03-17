ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets pull away late to beat Hawks Wednesday night in Charlotte

 2 days ago
HARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds as the Hornets downed the Hawks 116-106 for their third straight win.

The Hornets jumped ahead of the Hawks to overtake the eight spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Clint Capella had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

Despite dishing out 15 assists, Hawks guard Trae Young was held to a season low 9 points.

