Saint Patrick's Day

Believe It or DON’T

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 17, 461 A.D., St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland, died, and now his feast day...

southernillinoisnow.com

Smithonian

Meet St. Brigid, Ireland’s Only Woman Patron Saint

On March 17, the world celebrates the feast day of St. Patrick, a zealous, fifth-century British bishop who became famous for spreading Christianity in Ireland. Patrick is Ireland’s main patron saint. But as a medieval historian, I suggest that we also pause to remember another of Ireland’s patron saints:...
RELIGION
The Independent

St Patrick’s Day 2022: What is the meaning behind it?

Whether you’re Irish or not, celebrating St Patrick’s Day is always a good idea. On 17 Marche each year, thousands of people coming together to drink, dress in green, eat traditional food from Ireland and generally celebrate Irish heritage.What is St Patrick’s Day, and where does it come from?St Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of St Patrick, is a celebration in honour of the patron saint of Ireland, St Patrick.The day of celebration, which marks the day of St Patrick’s death, was originally a religious holiday meant to celebrate the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and made official by the...
CELEBRATIONS
LiveScience

Rare gold coin found in Hungary shows assassinated Roman emperor

Excavators in Hungary have discovered a "very rare" gold Roman coin that features the face of a murdered Roman emperor. The third-century coin depicts Emperor Volusianus, who co-ruled the Roman Empire for about two years with his father, until the emperor was assassinated at age 22 by his own soldiers. Because of Volusianus' short reign, coins bearing his face are rare. What's more, the coin's denomination is rare, as is finding gold coins from the Roman period in Hungary, said Máté Varga, an archaeologist at the University of Szeged in Hungary and head of the excavation.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Stephen Fry says those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past and regard it as 'woke' are being 'ignorant of history'

Stephen Fry has said that those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past are 'ignorant of history'. Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast hosted by actor Scroobius Pip, Mr Fry said protestors who topple monuments - like the one dedicated to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol - are trying to 'highlight' history, not 'airbrush' it.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
ARTnews

Venus of Willendorf’s Origins Are Traced Back to Italy, Solving Longstanding Archaeological Mystery

Click here to read the full article. The source of the materials used to make the Venus of Willendorf, a 30,000-year-old figurine that counts among the world’s oldest artifacts, have long eluded experts. The figurine, which resembles a woman with fulsome breasts and round hips, is made of a rock known as oolite, which isn’t native to Willendorf, the village in Austria where it was found. At long last, how the oolite made its way to Willendorf appears to be solved. An anthropologist with the University of Vienna and two geologists said on Tuesday that the Venus of Willendorf’s oolite most...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Magical La Manche is northern France’s oft-overlooked masterpiece

When we couldn’t travel, I – like many others – had a happy place; a past trip that my mind would escape to when the restrictions of Covid threatened to bind me up in chains of anxiety or floor me with a killer dose of monotony. Of all the places I’ve travelled over the years, the one my mind chose to visit during those exiled times surprised me. It wasn’t my honeymoon, sun-baked sands, a trip with tiny kids, a far-flung continent or a summit conquered. No, it was a mini break in La Manche – that often overlooked outpost...
TRAVEL
TheConversationAU

Forget Patrick: March 17 is also St Gertrude's Day, commemorating the patron saint of cats

These days many celebrate St Patrick’s Day, even if they’re not Irish. Happily, the Catholic Church has a range of options for every day of its liturgical calendar so there’s an alternative celebration today for those who would forsake their Guinness, day drinking, and neon-green shamrocks. Gertrude of Nivelles, daughter of Pippin the Elder, power behind the Merovingian throne, was both Patrick’s near contemporary and his pioneering equal. Born around 628, she died on this day in 659 but in that short life had time to found a monastery and rule as its abbess. Her remarkable story provides as valuable...
FESTIVAL
The Independent

‘Remarkable’ four seasons marble statues expected to fetch £180,000 at auction

A “remarkable” set of late 17th Century carved marble figures which represent the four seasons are expected to sell for up to £180,000 when they go for sale at auction.The life-size figures, which were created in France for the stately home La Granja Vella de Marti Codolar in Barcelona, Spain, are believed to have been inspired by sculptures from the gardens of the royal palace of Versailles.The figures, which date back to the late 17th/early 18th Century, will now go on sale at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, West Sussex, on March 22 and are expected to sell for between...
LIFESTYLE
deseret.com

A sarcophagus was discovered under Notre Dame

During an excavation underneath the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, France, archeologists discovered an ancient lead sarcophagus that could potentially date back to the 14th century, according to Reuters. About the remains: The sarcophagus probably belonged to someone important, archeologists said. Due to the preservation of the artifact, it...
RELIGION

