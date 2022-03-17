Catch up Quick

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help. The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the war’s worst...
Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
(CNN) — President Joe Biden sought to use a 110-minute video call on Friday to dissuade his Chinese counterpart from assisting Russia in its war on Ukraine, a pivotal moment that could determine the trajectory of the bloody conflict. President Xi Jinping told Biden that both the US and...
Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
March 19 (Reuters) - Russia's space agency on Saturday dismissed Western media reports suggesting Russian cosmonauts joining the International Space Station (ISS) had chosen to wear yellow suits with a blue trim in support of Ukraine. read more. "Sometimes yellow is just yellow," Roscosmos's press service said on its Telegram...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for peace in a video address on Saturday, warning that Russia will suffer for generations from effects from the war. "I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk," Zelensky said, according to Reuters.
The president of the company that owns Burger King on Thursday said a Russian franchise owner is refusing to close stores in Russia despite pressure to shut down operations. David Shear, the president of Restaurant Brands International, wrote in a press release that the owner of the Russian Burger Kings has rebuffed calls to close, putting the company in a precarious spot because it has limited power to force him to do so.
EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Fire crews in Texas hope to make progress Saturday against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed one person and burned at least 50 homes, officials said. Winds were expected to diminish on Saturday, raising hopes for the attack on the flames, said Angel...
Earth’s poles are undergoing simultaneous freakish extreme heat with parts of Antarctica more than 70 degrees (40 degrees Celsius) warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 50 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) warmer than average. Weather stations in Antarctica shattered records Friday as the region neared autumn....
