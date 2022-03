The number of COVID-19 cases in Delaware County has continued to fall, recently transitioning from a very high to a high level, according to The New York Times. Last week, there was an average of 27 new daily cases reported in the county, which is a 31 percent decrease compared to the two weeks prior. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 1 in 6 residents have been infected by COVID-19, totaling 109,307 reported cases.

