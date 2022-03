Cake making has really evolved over the years, as a matter of fact, someone hit the FAST FORWARD button on cake baking because in the span of the last 10-20 years, cakes have gone extreme. Gone are the days of the regular old cake with icing and your name on the top, now cakes look like huge spectacles, and some even look like other food. A bakery in Houston is getting a lot of attention on TikTok after a video by a couple sharing one of their "hyper-realistic" cakes was used in a prank.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO