Maren Morris will be among the performers on tonight's (Monday, March 7th) ACM Awards, streaming live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Amazon Prime Video. She will debut her latest single, which Maren tells us will be a first. “It’s my first time performing my single 'Circles Around This Town' live. And, definitely my first award show performance of it. So we’re going to do it really special. And yeah, it’s kind of we’re back in Vegas, so it’s gonna be fun. It’s been a long two years of just doing it like remotely, so I’m excited to do such a fun song in Vegas at ACMs.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO