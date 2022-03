Tiffin, Ohio — Local brass musicians and music-lovers alike will find themselves awakened as the Mirari Brass Quintet visits Heidelberg University later this month. The Quintet, made up of music professors from across the country, will be in Tiffin for four days at the end of March as guest artists at Heidelberg. During their stay, they will be offering their expertise to Heidelberg students as well as interested community members, and will be performing two concerts.

