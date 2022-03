Most Americans who want to own a house – and can afford it – follow a fairly straightforward path to their dreams. They start with a loan from a bank or mortgage company, institutions that are subject to state and federal regulations. When buyers close on the home they want, the agreement is registered with […] The post Contract for Deed: A promise of homeownership that can leave Midwest buyers out in the cold appeared first on Missouri Independent.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO