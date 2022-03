Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn is said to have sold his remaining stake in oil producer Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) after having owned it for almost three years. Icahn, who had been trimming his once 10% stake in the company in recent days, sold the last of it, according to a WSJ report, which cited a letter he sent to the board on Sunday. Icahn's two remaining representatives on the OXY board are also stepping down.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO