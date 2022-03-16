KRCG 13 On-Air Job Fair

Our team of Townsquare Media Berkshire radio stations recently hosted a Virtual Job Fair which you can still visit by going here. Now there is another job fair coming up that residents of Berkshire County and beyond who are looking to get back to work or change careers can check out. The MassHire Berkshire Career Center is hosting a multi-industry Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, March 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO