KRCG 13 On-Air Job Fair

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Staffing shortages have become the new normal for many organizations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Tuesday night an event was held in an attempt to drum up interest and applications for some open jobs in Luzerne County. Job seekers filled the Luzerne County Courthouse Rotunda Tuesday afternoon. It’s the county’s […]
There’s been much written in recent weeks and months about the difficulties that employers are having finding employees. While the situation may be improving locally to some degree, the WCCBI and QuickStaff Warren are planning the 2022 edition of the “Warren County Job Fair Series.”. “We have been...
UR Medicine Thompson Health will host a job fair at F.F. Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St. in Canandaigua, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. With on-site interviews, the job fair will be held in the hospital’s Constellation Center for Health and Healing, so those attending should enter the campus from West Street and park in the lot behind the hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Tuesday, March 8th, the Missouri Job Center is holding a City of Springfield Job Fair. Nine city departments will be available to visit with prospective employees. 170 full-time and 250 part-time positions are available. “We are excited to host this event and highlight the need for dedicated public servants in various […]
A job fair on Thursday, March 10, in Broussard. The City of Broussard, the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, and the Broussard Economic Development Corporation are hosting the event, set for Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Ballroom of Broussard, 405 Albertson Parkway.
Our team of Townsquare Media Berkshire radio stations recently hosted a Virtual Job Fair which you can still visit by going here. Now there is another job fair coming up that residents of Berkshire County and beyond who are looking to get back to work or change careers can check out. The MassHire Berkshire Career Center is hosting a multi-industry Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, March 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Dalhart will host a job fair on Thursday, March 10. The job fair will be held at Dalhart city Hall located at 205 Rock Island. From 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., you can explore job openings in different departments of the City of Dalhart.
Comments / 0