Jason Aldean Says Wife Brittany Has ‘Lost Her Mind’ With Latest Amazon Buy

By Jess
 2 days ago
No one is immune to the late-night, wine-induced Amazon shopping spree — including Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany. The country superstar took to social media to document her latest purchases. "This is what happens when your wife has a couple bottles of wine and wants to jump on Amazon...

Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

