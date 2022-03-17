WATCH: 69 years of WBAY

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAY Green Bay
Cover picture for the articleBehind that weak cold front on Thursday, temperatures will...

WBAY Green Bay

ACCUMULATING SNOW MAINLY NORTH OF GREEN BAY ON MONDAY

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for accumulating snow and travel trouble, especially north of Green Bay towards the North Woods, Door County, and Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A narrow band of snow is expected to set up somewhere between HWY 29 and US 8 on Monday. This also...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

‘Worst storm of 2022’ threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
