Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Denies She Asked For Nude Scenes To Be Cut From Season Two

By Jess Bacon
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney Sweeney has clarified comments she made about her nude scenes in Euphoria season two. The Handmaid's Tale actress spoke out about her topless scenes in an interview with The Independent and suggested that she had asked the show's screenwriter Sam Levison to cut some of her 'unnecessary' nudity from the...

