St. Patrick's Day is America's premier drinking holiday. While we may not all be Irish, a lot of us will be drinking like it this evening. Starting in 1631, St. Patrick's Day was originally celebrated as a religious feast day to commemorate the anniversary of the 5th-century death of the missionary credited with spreading Christianity to Ireland. However, these days, we have turned to the tradition of wearing green, pinching those who don't, and enjoying as much Beer and Whiskey as we can.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO