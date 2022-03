Down south, we love our fried foods. Fried chicken and seafood top our list of favorite comfort foods. There's something exhilarating about the sound of chicken or seafood frying in cooking oil. It's almost like hearing a Beethoven Symphony in our ears, or Luke Bryan, take your pick. And of course, as soon as your fried deliciousness is done, it is most appropriate for a good southerner to plop the still sizzling item onto a paper towel. And who can wait for the food to cool before tasting? No one, absolutely no one. So what is Lafayette's favorite cooking oil? Peanut? Avocado? Coconut? Vegetable? Let's get down to the oily truth.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO