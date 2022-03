After mechanical issues with the truck forced the cancellation of its public debut in January, Lagniappe Po’Boy Co. had a successful opening this weekend at The Filling Station in North Little Rock. A post from the company’s Facebook page said that Sunday’s scheduled service had to be cancelled because it sold out of a lot of product that is sourced from Louisiana. Co-owner JP Langston told us that Lagniappe is sourcing its wild caught shrimp and oysters from the Gulf coast and that the po’boy buns are served on the venerable Leidenheimer French bread from New Orleans.

