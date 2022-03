'Everyone Here Is From Somewhere Else' is about brothers who try to find out who is really their father(s).You can imagine Jeff Wallach's surprise when his mother revealed the family secret. "When I was 50, my mother said something to me about loving golf and whiskey so much because of my Scottish heritage," the Portland author said. "I said, 'What?'" Wallach thought he was 100% Jewish with relatives from Russia and Poland. "She said, 'Yeah, your great-grandfather, the Scotsman.' It had been a family secret for decades. I did a DNA test, and found out I was 12% Scottish." Apparently,...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO