Oakland, IA

Bob Beckendorf

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
Funeral services for Bob Beckendorf, age 86, are pending at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland. Bob died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting the family.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
