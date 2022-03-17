ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debate On COVID Vaccine Ban Derailed

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Twelve House Republicans joined with Democrats in voting against even starting debate on a plan to ban COVID vaccine requirements in businesses, schools, and government agencies. The proposal would prohibit hiring and firing decisions that are based on an employee’s COVID vaccination status unless federal regulations require it. And half of a 50-thousand-dollar state fine for a COVID-related firing would be paid to the fired employee. A spokesperson for G-O-P leaders says there was an understanding that 51 Republicans would vote to start debate on that plan, but when votes were cast, there were only 48.

Western Iowa Today

Safe Harbor Law Now Eligible For Debate In Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa could be poised to join 27 other states that have so-called “Safe Harbor” laws for victims of human trafficking. Karl Schilling of the Iowa Organization for Victim Assistance says while he’s worked with victims for more than 30 years, he’s still stunned by the depravity and brutality of human traffickers. Advocates say the bill will help turn victims into survivors and give them immunity to testify against sex traffickers. The bill is eligible for debate in the Iowa Senate. It passed the House on a 95 to one vote earlier this month.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

House Passes Bill Prohibitive Restrictions On Religious Institutions

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has passed on a 93 to one vote that would prohibit state and local officials from imposing restrictions on religious institutions, like churches, that aren’t imposed on businesses and other secular institutions. Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler of Orange City says it’s a response to things that happened during the pandemic. The only Democrat to speak during House debate called it a good bill and he encouraged other Democrats to vote yes. Similar legislation is pending in the Iowa Senate.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Revised Bottle Bill Plan Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee a plan to make changes in Iowa’s Bottle Bill. The plan would triple the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empties and pay back the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Democrats say the entire package of changes will crush the Bottle Bill. Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says it’s time to stop waiting for grocers and beverage distributors to come up with a compromise. If the bill becomes law, beverage distributors would maintain mobile trailers that accept empties and the state’s beer excise tax would be reduced next year. The bill also says grocery stores could quit taking back cans and bottles in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Sister States Raising Money To Help Ukraine

(Des Moines, IA) — A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. The executive director of Iowa Sister States, Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid. The goal is to start out at 20-thousand dollars, and they plan to purchase gloves, first aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, and other things the people may need. Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now, are hunkering down. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa court OKs different alimony to aid shift to single life

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has for the first time formally recognized transitional alimony, a new type of support that may be considered in divorce cases. The court said transitional alimony may address an inequity not addressed by the other recognized categories of support. The Iowa court’s decision came at in the case of a Dubuque physician who appealed an Iowa Court of Appeals decision that had awarded his ex-wife $1.2 million in alimony over 12 years. The Supreme Court ruled that factors in the marriage supported the need for an alternative to traditional alimony.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Volunteer Health Insurance Counselors needed

(Atlantic) Across the state, over 350 trained volunteer counselors assist thousands of Iowans each year to understand their Medicare benefits and avoid health insurance fraud through individual counseling sessions and community education. Cass Health is currently searching for individuals interested in serving as SHIIP counselors. Who makes a good counselor?...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Daylight Saving Time Bill Advancing

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent has passed out of an Iowa Senate committee — but it may not be needed after similar legislation passed the U-S Senate. Iowa Senator Jeff Reichmann of Montrose is an ex-Marine who was stationed in Hawaii for five years and says he liked that it is one of the states that has Standard Time year-round. The state action will be unnecessary if the U-S House passes the Senate’s Sunshine Protection Act and if it’s signed into law.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

State To Invest $100M In Air Transportation System

(Des Moines, IA) — The eight commercial airports in Iowa are eligible for 100-million dollars in funding to support modernization and expansion projects. The money could be used for terminal construction and renovations, new parking structures, and new hangars. The money is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan and will be administered by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa’s airports are “essential for state tourism, business growth and development, and economic prosperity.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ernst Leads Bipartisan Delegation On Trip To Poland-Germany

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst will lead a bipartisan delegation of nine of her colleagues on a trip to Poland and Germany this weekend. The senators issued a joint statement before leaving saying the visit “proves the U-S Senate stands united in its support for Ukraine.” The Iowa Republican says the group will have the opportunity to learn more about the U-S and NATO response through discussions with top military leaders. That will help them learn how Congress can support the Ukrainian people and NATO allies. Due to security concerns, no further details of the Congressional delegation’s visit will be released.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senators Want Upgrade of NWS Technology

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are co-sponsoring a bill to update forecasting technology and communications equipment in the National Weather Service. The bill comes after delays in issuing tornado warnings on March 5th during the deadly storm outbreak. The delays were due primarily to a damaged fiber optic cable. National Weather Service staff came up with a work-around and a warning that a tornado was likely to hit near Winterset was issued 20 minutes in advance.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Chief Economist Worried Most By Inflation, Ukraine Invasion

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s chief economist warns that as the recovery picks up steam there are still potential pitfalls ahead. Robin Anderson says she’s worried the most about inflation and the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Those two things will impact food and gas prices for everyone. Anderson calls that a real risk as the job market moves forward – both nationally and in Iowa. She says the most recent jobs report shows the state’s manufacturing sector bounced back in January. Anderson says the move by the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates probably won’t have much of an impact on the job market.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tracey J Marshall files papers for Cass County Treasurer

(Atlantic) The Cass County Auditor’s Office says Tracey J Marshall has officially filed papers for Cass County Treasurer. Tracey J Marshall is currently finishing her fifth term as County Treasurer. Tracey has received the Chancellor’s Certificate in Public Administration: Government Finance Professional from the University of Missouri, St. Louis. In 2018/2019 she was the President of the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers. She is now the current vice president of the Iowa State County Treasurer’s Association (ISCTA) where she is currently working on legislation. She is a member of ISAC, ISCTA, NACCTFO, and NACo.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Expand Rate Hike Notices for Mobile Home Residents

(Des Moines, IA) — A House committee has approved a bill that would force landlords to give mobile home residents 90 days’ notice for rent and utility hikes, up from the current 60 days. The bill also includes some property tax relief, but the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network says after outrageous rent increases, the bill fails to limit future rent hikes or stop landlords from evicting them without citing a cause. Republican Representative Brian Lohse (LOH-see) of Bondurant is the bill’s floor manager. He says he’d liked to have seen more protections, but “at this point this is the compromise that I could achieve in order to move the bill along.” The bill is now eligible for debate in the full House.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mike Kolbe announces Run for Shelby County Supervisor

(Harlan) Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe resigned his position effective March 31, and will begin his campaign for Shelby County Supervisor. Kolbe, running on the Republican ticket, has served on numerous local and county-wide committees and boards during the past 39 years, including the past eight years as a Harlan City Council member and Mayor. He currently sits on the Shelby Co. Trails and Shelby Co. Wellness Alliance committees. He also serves on the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) Small Business Revolving Loan Fund Committee, and is a past board member and chairperson of the SWIPCO Board.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan City Council Adopts 2022/2023 Fiscal Year Budget

(Harlan) The Harlan City Council adopted the fiscal year 2022/2023 budget following a public hearing on Tuesday. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys complimented city staff and department heads for their fiscal responsibility while at the same time taking care of public purposes and needs. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys says...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 104 additional positive tests for COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, March 9 through Wednesday, March 16. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 71 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, six in...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Congresswomen Send Joint Letter To National Weather Service About Warnings

(Washington, DC) — Two Iowa congresswomen have sent a joint letter to the National Weather Service about delayed warnings concerning the deadly March 5th tornadoes. US Representatives Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, and Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, are asking for information about the specific steps the agency is going to take to fix the issues. They also want Acting Director Mary Erickson to explain what caused the delays in getting notifications to people when the storms were approaching. Several alerts were delayed by as much as two-to-seven minutes – though the delays didn’t apparently play a role in the fatalities suffered.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

