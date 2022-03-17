ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Women's World Cup: South Africa beat New Zealand in World Cup thriller

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarizanne Kapp is the hero as South Africa beat...

www.bbc.co.uk

SkySports

Ukraine vs Scotland Women's World Cup qualifier moved from April to June

Scotland's Women's World Cup qualifier in Ukraine has been postponed until June due to the ongoing invasion of the country by the Russian military. The original tie was set to go ahead on April 8 but will instead now take place on June 24 with the Scottish FA not seeking to play a friendly in its place.
The Independent

Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg set for key battle of fullbacks in Ireland vs Scotland

Ireland are in contention for their first Six Nations title since 2018 going into Saturday’s round-five clash with Scotland in Dublin.The Irish have not lost at home to the Scots for 12 years but their quest for championship glory is reliant on England avoiding defeat away to Grand Slam-chasing France.Here, we take a closer look an intriguing full-back battle between Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg.Hugo Keenan – Leinster😍 Get yourself a full-back who does it all…What an impact Hugo Keenan has made in a green jersey!⚡️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugbyOnTikTok pic.twitter.com/q4rjVGmAa9— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 13, 2022Position: Full-backAge: 25Caps: 19Debut: versus Italy,...
Marizanne Kapp
Reuters

"I'm Aussie now": Uruguay-born Fornaroli thrilled with 'Roos selection

March 17 (Reuters) - Striker Bruno Fornaroli missed out on playing for Uruguay at senior level but is in line for an unlikely international debut at the age of 34 after being included in Australia's squad for crunch World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia. Perth Glory forward Fornaroli...
BBC

Amber Hill: Briton wins gold on return to international shooting

Great Britain's Amber Hill won gold on her return to international shooting after missing out on last summer's Tokyo Olympics with coronavirus. The 24-year-old claimed a comfortable first place at the World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus. "The feeling of coming home with a medal for my country never gets old,"...
BBC

Christine Mboma: Namibian looking at sprint double this season

Namibia's Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma is considering the 100m and 200m sprint double at major championships this year. The 18-year-old is set to compete at June's African Athletics Championships in Mauritius, the World Championships a month later in the USA as well as the Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom.
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Ireland v Scotland match preview, team news & key stats

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary and match highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Ireland hope to snatch the Six Nations title when they complete their campaign at...
The Independent

4 tigers rescued from Argentina get new home in South Africa

Four Bengal tigers rescued from years of captivity in a train carriage in Argentina have been released into open-air enclosures in South Africa.After a journey of more than 70 hours from Argentina, the tigers stepped from their crates into open-air enclosures at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa's central Free State province.Visibly curious about their new homes, the tigers quickly surveyed the boundaries of their fenced-in areas, about 80-square meters (yards) in size, and chowed on chunks of meat put out as a welcome treat. The tigers' arrival in South Africa on Saturday was the culmination of...
BBC

Bangladesh in South Africa 2022

18 1st ODI, Centurion (d/n) 23 3rd ODI, Centurion (d/n) 7-11 2nd Test, Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth) (09:00 BST) NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
New Zealand
South Africa
The Independent

Wales vs Italy LIVE: Six Nations rugby result, final score and reaction as Italy earn first win since 2015

Follow live coverage as Italy dramatically beat Wales 22-21 on the the final weekend of the Six Nations in Cardiff.There was a dramatic conclusion as, with Italy trailing by six points heading into the final minute, Ange Capuozzo scorched down the touchline and fed Edoardo Padovani to finish and put Italy within one point. Garbisi slotted the conversion for Italy to win 22-21 and claim their first Six Nations victory for seven years in the most dramatic of fashions.Follow Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Six Nations rugby latest score and updatesDewi Lake, Owen Watkin and Josh Adams had all scored tries for Wales to put them ahead but Italy stayed in touch through the boot of Garbisi and Padovani before the dramatic conclusion.It was an emotional day for Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones. Fly-half Biggar became the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country while lock Jones added more history to a stellar career by hitting the 150-cap landmark - a feat never previously achieved in international rugby - but they couldn’t celebrate with victory.Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Principality Stadium:
BBC

Mauritius determined to race despite bike thefts

The Mauritius cycling team are determined to race at the African Road Championships in Egypt despite having 12 competition bicycles stole in South Africa. The team had spent two weeks in South Africa competing at several events including the Tour du Cap and Cape Town Cycle as they prepared for the championships, which are due to start on 22 March. "This is a blow for us for the moment, I am still working with all the stakeholders," Michel Maire the president of the Mauritian Cycling Federation said.
The Associated Press

Pakistan vs Australia white-ball series shifted to Lahore

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The cricket boards of Pakistan and Australia have mutually agreed to shift the four-match white-ball series from Rawalpindi to Lahore due to political unrest in the federal capital. Opposition lawmakers recently submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former cricketing great, in...
