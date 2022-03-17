Accenture forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

Click here to read the full article. Genesco shares are up after the company posted stronger than expected earnings and revenues results.
The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, and more brands saw a strong fourth quarter, with net sales up 14% year over year to $728 million. This beat the predictions of $726.57 million from analysts surveyed by Yahoo News. Net income was $62.1 million, $4.41 or per share, ahead of predictions at $2.64.
For the full year, Genesco reported a year over year net sales increase of 36% to $2.4 billion. E-commerce sales grew 77%. The company saw double...
Comments / 0