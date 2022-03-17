ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accenture forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – IT consulting firm Accenture Plc on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street’s...

Western Iowa Today

Revenue Estimating Conference Expects Revenue To Grow Even Faster

(Des Moines, IA) — The Revenue Estimating Conference is predicting tax payments to the state of Iowa will grow more than it predicted three months ago. It says the continuing increase in sales tax payments to the state is an indicator of consumer confidence. The latest projections put total tax collections for the current fiscal year at four-point-two-percent higher than the previous one. Republican lawmakers and Governor Kim Reynolds say the updated report shows there is room for the tax cuts that were approved last week.
Reuters

Wall Street cuts McDonald's profit estimates on Russia costs

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street analysts have slashed their forecasts for McDonald's Corp's (MCD.N) 2022 and 2023 profit, the latest sign that some Western companies stand to take a financial hit as the costs of Russia's invasion of Ukraine grow. Morgan Stanley on Thursday said it now...
Herald-Dispatch

February revenue surplus supported by low estimate, high severance revenue

CHARLESTON — The State of West Virginia exceeded its monthly revenue estimate for February by more than $59 million, according to a report from the Senate Finance Committee. The excess in revenue continues to be built on a foundation of historically lowered revenue expectations, as has become a key method of the Gov. Jim Justice Administration’s financial management strategy.
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. So what. Does that make sense?. Sorta-kinda yes. According to J.P. Morgan's...
TheStreet

Apple Has Bad News for Customers

If you're looking forward to the latest suite of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report products from its first launch event held online last week, there maybe an unexpected kink that could disrupt your plans to upgrade to the new low-cost iPhone SE or the latest iPad Air 5 or the wildly popular Mac Studio.
International Business Times

Dollar General Forecasts Strong 2022 As Americans Turn Frugal

Dollar General Corp on Thursday forecast sales and profit for 2022 above estimates, as higher prices of everyday essentials make more Americans frugal and turn to discount stores for their groceries and household supplies. U.S. discount stores have seen improving store traffic, as people gradually resume their pre-pandemic life after...
pymnts

Ulta Beauty Sees Q4 Net Sales Up 24.1%

Ulta Beauty appears to be faring well in the increasingly fierce battle for customers in the beauty care space, as Sephora is deepening its in-store presence at Kohl’s and Walmart adopts the Beauty Space kiosk concept across its stores. CEO Dave Kimbell said Thursday (March 10) that he’s confident...
Footwear News

Genesco Shares Soar After Beating Revenue and Earnings Estimates

Click here to read the full article. Genesco shares are up after the company posted stronger than expected earnings and revenues results. The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, and more brands saw a strong fourth quarter, with net sales up 14% year over year to $728 million. This beat the predictions of $726.57 million from analysts surveyed by Yahoo News. Net income was $62.1 million, $4.41 or per share, ahead of predictions at $2.64. For the full year, Genesco reported a year over year net sales increase of 36% to $2.4 billion. E-commerce sales grew 77%. The company saw double...
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $1B Of 4 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
