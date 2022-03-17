ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yum China boosts buyback plan by $1 billion

(Reuters) – Yum China Holdings Inc said on Thursday its board had raised the restaurant chain's share repurchase plan by $1 billion to $2.4 billion. Shares in Yum China, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and...

