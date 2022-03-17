ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Oscar nomination eased insecurities for Italian director Sorrentino

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – For Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, scoring the second Oscar nomination of his career this year helped ease some of his lingering insecurities as a filmmaker. “This really makes me happy and proud,” Sorrentino, whose movie “The Hand of God” is up for a best international feature at this month’s...

Laredo Morning Times

With ‘The Hand of God,’ Director Paolo Sorrentino Pens an Ode to His Youth

Of the five 2021 Academy Award nominees for best international film, Italy’s entry, “The Hand of God,” most directly combines two of cinema’s most treasured themes: intensely personal autobiography that is able to speak to a wider audience, and the art of filmmaking itself. Writer-director Paolo...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Paolo Sorrentino On ‘The Hand of God,’ Oscar Glory & Recreating 1980s Naples [Interview]

In “The Hand of God,” the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino conjures memories of his formative years in picturesque Naples. Capturing both the sun-dappled summer days he passed in the company of his larger-than-life family and the profound tragedy that set him on a path toward filmmaking, this partly autobiographical drama focuses on Fabio Schisa (Filippo Scotti), a teenager growing up in southern Italy during the 1980s.
MOVIES
