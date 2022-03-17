ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Harvard ties scrutinized over affirmative action case

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- At her Senate confirmation hearing next week, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will face calls to recuse herself from one of the first major cases she would hear as a justice: a challenge to Harvard University's use of race as a factor in undergraduate admissions. Jackson,...

POLITICO

A crop of Obama-era national security officials are defending Ketanji Brown Jackson's representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees.

The Supreme Court pick's vindicators include Jeh Johnson and Loretta Lynch. Here's the latest: Former Obama administration officials, including former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and onetime Attorney General Loretta Lynch, said Wednesday they “have no concerns” about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees and defended her record.
Rock Hill Herald

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s meeting with key GOP Sen. Graham wraps up quickly

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s meeting with Sen. Lindsey Graham concluded after roughly 15 minutes, a strikingly brief sit down with a key Republican a week before her confirmation hearings begin. Graham, a South Carolina Republican and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was one of three Republicans...
Slate

The Great Republican Campaign to Erase Ketanji Brown Jackson

In the spring of 2016, Barack Obama nominated federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat that opened up on the Supreme Court with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under the pretext of adhering to a rule about not seating a nominee in the final year of a presidential term, determined that there would be no hearings, no courtesy meetings, and no vote for Garland. He was blanked completely, and Scalia’s seat was eventually filled by a Trump nominee, Neil Gorsuch. One of the lessons derived from that episode was that presidents who are Democrats will not be allowed to fill Supreme Court vacancies under a Republican-controlled Senate (a promise McConnell reiterated about a potential Joe Biden nominee after the midterm elections).
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
Washington Times

Biden undermined Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's credibility by politicizing race

Last week President Biden announced his choice to fill Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s seat on the United States Supreme Court, and I could not help but think about Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous words: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
buzzfeednews.com

Sidney Powell Has Secretly Been Funding The Legal Defense Of The Oath Keepers

As the government’s prosecutions of members of the Oath Keepers — by most measures, the most significant of any to come out of the Jan. 6 insurrection — move toward trial, defense lawyers face a daunting task: overcoming more than 2 terabytes of evidence arrayed against their clients, including countless hours of video footage from within the Capitol itself.
WAFB

Biden-Harris Administration announces resources for HBCUs that recently experienced bomb threats

WASHINGTON, DC - In the last three months, more than one-third of our country’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have received bomb threats. While, thankfully, no explosive devices were found on any of these campuses, significant and lasting damage has been done by threatening the safety and security of the students, faculty, and staff at these institutions.
