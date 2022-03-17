Increased Traffic Enforcement on US Highway 20 for St. Patrick’s Day

(Fort Dodge, IA) – It’s the day for the wearin’ of the green, but some Iowans will be seeing red and blue if they don’t make smart choices. Iowa State Trooper Paul Gardner, who’s based in Fort Dodge, says law officers across Iowa will be focused on U-S Highway 20 today (Thursday) as part of a special traffic enforcement program. They’ll be looking for excessive speeders, people not wearing their seat belts, distracted drivers, and of course drunk drivers. Gardner says they chose Highway 20 because there have been 33 traffic deaths on that road over the past five years, and 13 of those deaths were alcohol-related. He reminds revelers not to get behind the wheel but to first designate a driver or call a cab or a ride.