Mammoth Tooth Found in Sheldon

(Iowa City) — A project by the Bur Oak Land Trust to bring Pawpaws back in Iowa is entering its second year. Executive Director Jason Taylor says they planted seedlings in the first year and had people foster them into about 800 saplings. Taylor says the Iowa City-based organization is hoping to expand on the number of trees they grow and were able to get about four-thousand seeds. He says they are selling seeds to those who are interested in putting them in their own yards and are potting around 600 this year to grow into saplings. You can buy seeds or volunteer to help out through their website at buroaklandtrust.org.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO