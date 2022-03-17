ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Mammoth Tooth Found in Sheldon

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Sheldon, IA) — An engineering contractor working on a lift station project for the city of Sheldon found something unexpected. It was a woolly mammoth tooth unearthed after recent digging. The tooth was on property owned by Northwest Iowa Community College near the Sheldon Rec Trail, about 800 feet west of the Floyd River. Experts say the tooth, which weighs more than eleven pounds, was likely in the ground since the last glacial maximum which is suspected to have been over 20-thousand years ago. Northwest Iowa Community College officials say they will retain ownership of the tooth but will display it at the Sheldon Prairie Museum in Sheldon.

