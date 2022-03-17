ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architecture

This prefabricated steel structure is a multipurpose communal hub that can be flat packed like IKEA furniture

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hithe is a prefabricated, demountable structure located in London’s Rotherhithe community designed to support local businesses while bridging the city’s communities with modern changes. Meaningful social infrastructure typically challenges the existing schema of neighborhoods while providing innovative solutions to modern problems like urbanization and climate change....

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Amazon Added Multifunctional Furniture Perfect for Small Spaces

Amazon offers a great culmination of goods — you can shop for seemingly anything from groceries to headphones. With multiple new products added nearly every day, it can be hard to keep track of all the best launches. However, ET came across an interesting selection of new Amazon products, and Amazon recently added some multifunctional furniture items that are perfect for small spaces.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Coffee table designs that prove why this furniture is trending

I personally think a good coffee table can really light up a room. It instantly draws attention and sets the theme for the entire living room. Once a stunning coffee table has been set, you can start building the rest of the space around it – a comfy sofa, cute side tables, exquisite lighting, elegant decorative pieces, they are all brought together by the right coffee table. And even coffee tables are getting more innovative and unique by the day! From a coffee table that holds an electric fireplace to a coffee table that doubles up as a cat home for your pet – we have a whole range of interesting and exciting coffee table designs for you! These are sure to bind your whole living room together, creating a coherent and aesthetic space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Gentrification#Steel#If Do Architecture#If Do Architects
yankodesign.com

Three modules comprise this minimalist stainless steel furniture set to reveal hidden storage compartments

Non Square is a minimalist, stainless steel furniture set that combines side tables and stools within a simple, cubic structure. These days, we are each looking for ways to save space without compromising our style. Providing the products to bring us there, designers aim to strike a balance somewhere between functionality and adaptability. At times, adaptability can be boiled down to a product’s multi-purpose operation or even its minimalist appearance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This tiny home is built from three shipping containers for a scaled-down lifestyle

This tiny home in Wattle Bank, Australia is formed by three 20′ shipping containers and inspired by the recent trend to downsize our lifestyles. While downsizing our lifestyle requires letting go of many luxury comforts, it also makes room for simpler life pleasures. Sure, getting rid of the pool might hurt a little, but more green space allows for more plant cultivation and harvesting. For one Australian couple, Amy Plank and Richard Vaughan, downsizing meant disbanding from domestic duties for the freedom to surf, garden, and enjoy nature whenever and however they like. Hoping to make their dream of a downsized, sustainable lifestyle a new reality, Plank and Vaughan found the freedom they hoped for in shipping container architecture. Merging three shipping containers together to form a 530-square-foot tiny home, Plank’s and Vaughan’s Wattle Bank home fits the bill.
WORLD
yankodesign.com

These prefabricated homes are built to provide deployable shelter in the wake of natural disaster

A-Fold’s line of prefabricated homes come in two models and are designed to provide earthquake relief as well as to withstand a natural disaster. Ranging from disused shipping containers to DIY flat-pack houses, prefabricated homes provide an efficient way of building houses without losing the distinct charm of traditionally built homes. Designed in response to events like natural disasters, prefabricated homes can be built offsite and then transported without impacting the environment around them.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Architecture
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
ELLE DECOR

16 Viral TikTok Home Decor Accessories Under $50

When it comes to adding your personality and style into your home, the finishing touches are what make your hard work look complete. We know, it seems overwhelming (and expensive!) to dive into decoration mode after you’ve finally finished all the big renovation projects, but fear not: that’s where TikTok comes in. There’s a whole world of interior design on TikTok, but one of the best corners of the app to find inspiration are home styling videos. TikToker users love to show how they add their personal touch to anything—a shelf, a coffee table, an accent wall—you name it, they’re styling it. The amazing finds are also all about convenience and accessibility, so most of the home decor accessories you see on TikTok are available on sites like Amazon and Walmart. That means fast (usually free) shipping and affordable prices. In that spirit, we kept everything on this list under $50.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
domino

The Best Stainless Steel Cleaners Make Your Appliances Look Like New

The look of stainless steel appliances is sleek and chic in any kitchen—but the fingerprint marks left behind on them are not ideal. And while many general household cleaners can remove dirt and grime from stainless steel dishwashers and sinks, they often leave behind unsightly streaks or worse, making previously shiny appliances dull and far from sparkling. That’s where good stainless steel cleaners come in. They’re specifically formulated to get rid of gunk (from hummus-coated fingers, for example) and also polish the surface for that good-as-new look.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Magnetic Storage Basket Created So Much Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For months, I’ve been on the search for small kitchen storage solutions. I’ve documented a few of my favorites here on Kitchn, including a few reader-favorite storage picks like the wall-mounted spice racks that freed an entire cabinet shelf in my kitchen. When you’re working with a tiny kitchen — mine clocks in at 60 square feet, to be exact — every inch of space is precious. I’m talking cabinet space, counter space, and even wall space.
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

This Wayfair sale is your best bet for cheap office chairs

For employees who are working from home, or business owners who are managing their operations, you’ll be able to perform better if you’re sitting comfortably. That’s why it’s important to invest in office chair deals. If you don’t know where to begin your search for the best office chairs, it’s highly recommended that you check out Wayfair’s Daily Sales, as well as the retailer’s Office Furniture Sale.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Next Web

This escooter looks like an origami duck made of steel — and I dig it

Swedish startup Stilride has created an electric scooter unlike any other: it’s an origami-style two-wheeler. And, no, it’s not made out of paper. Maybe its unusual aesthetics aren’t everyone’s cup of tea (I’m personal intrigued by how it kinda looks like an origami duck), but I think you’ll find the concept behind its creation quite brilliant.
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

This see-through fashion accessory digitally preserves cherished heirlooms to pass down to future generations

A digital accessory to display and show off your family heirlooms in style, rather than keeping them in closed cabinets for no one to see for decades!. Family heirlooms connect generations who’ve never ever met – making them a valued asset for centuries to come. The emotional attachment and the family history representation from a completely different era is what makes heirlooms special. It could be anything from a piece of jewelry, exquisite dress, an antique memento to a valued portrait or family bible. For young people, keeping heirlooms secured while having the trendy quotient is important. So, why not have an uber-cool accessory to store any valued heirloom digitally in style?
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy