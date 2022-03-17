ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe back with her family after six-year ordeal

By Geraldine Scott
 2 days ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is back with her family following her dramatic return to Britain after six years in detention in Iran.

The British-Iranian charity worker was reunited with her husband, Richard Ratcliffe , and their seven-year-old daughter Gabriella amid emotional scenes at an RAF air base in the early hours of Thursday.

She was released, along with fellow dual-national, Anoosheh Ashoori, after Britain finally agreed to settle a £400 million debt dating back to the 1970s.

Family and friends said that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband – who campaigned tirelessly for her release – would have to spend time getting to know each other again after so long apart.

Her sister-in-law, Rebecca Ratcliffe, said they were looking forward to enjoying the normal experiences other families take for granted.

“They have lived apart for such a long time, had such different experiences, they are not going to go back to how they were before. Of course they won’t,” she told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“They are never going to be a normal family. I think there is an element of having those normal experiences that they haven’t been able to for such a long time.

“Go swimming together, go to the supermarket together, go out for walks – all those things the rest of us take for granted when we have got children that they are looking forward to.”

The two former detainees touched down at RAF Brize Norton at just after 1am, and a video posted on social media showed Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugging and kissing her young daughter while Mr Ashoori’s family sobbed with joy.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained for six years after being accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.

Mr Ashoori, who was detained in Evin prison for almost five years, was accused of spying.

Both have consistently and vigorously denied the allegations.

Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly said the negotiations with the regime in Tehran had proved “incredibly difficult”, not least because of the “huge number” of sanctions imposed on Iran.

He said they had taken “every precaution” to ensure the money paid to settle the outstanding debt for an order of British tanks which was never delivered would be used purely for humanitarian purposes.

“We owed this debt, we accepted that debt. Obviously, the sanctions position made it incredibly difficult – you cannot just write a cheque,” he told Sky News.

“The details of how we have done it have to remain confidential, but it has taken a huge amount of work to come up with a method of ensuring that money is for humanitarian purposes and that it conforms to the sanctions regime.”

Mr Cleverly said the Government was working to secure the return of a third dual-national, Morad Tahbaz – who also has US citizenship – who was released from prison on furlough.

“He also has American nationality, which has in the eyes of the Iranians – not in ours – made his case more complicated,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“We will continue to work to secure his release and, obviously, we work in close co-ordination with the US on these issues as well.”

An emotional video of the reunions was shared live on Instagram by Mr Ashoori’s daughter Elika as the two former detainees disembarked from the plane.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s seven-year-old daughter Gabriella was heard asking “is that mummy?” and again shouted “mummy” as her mother walked down the plane’s stairs.

Mr Ratcliffe shook Mr Ashoori’s hand, as Gabriella appeared to run towards her mother, who was out of shot. She then carried the little girl in her arms as they were surrounded by other family members.

Mr Ashoori was then reunited with his family, who were in tears as they embraced.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe then appeared in the video and hugged and kissed her daughter, and asked her “do I smell nice?” before holding her hands.

She also hugged members of the Ashoori family.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who was at the air base to greet them, said they were all in “very, very good spirits”.

“I think it’s been a really difficult 48 hours, the expectation that they would be released, but we weren’t sure right until the last moment,” she said.

“It’s been very emotional, but also a really happy moment for the families, and I’m pleased to say that both Nazanin and Anoosheh are in good spirits and they’re safe and well back here in Britain.”

The release of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran.

They were initially taken to the Gulf state of Oman, which has been closely involved in the behind-the-scenes negotiations to secure their freedom.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained on security charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Imam Khomeini airport after a holiday visit to Iran, where she introduced her daughter to her parents.

Mr Ashoori was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran.

Daughter ‘beyond excited’ at return of mother Nazanin after six years

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella is "beyond excited at the prospect of being reunited with her mummy" when the detainee arrives back in the UK this evening after six years of wrongful detention in Iran, her family's lawyer has said.Lawyer Penny Madden said that the family had gone through "a roller-coaster of emotions" in the past few days, with husband Richard Ratcliffe unable to be sure until the last moment that his wife was in fact being released.It was only when he received a message from Nazanin with a picture of herself on board a plane - and when they got...
‘Happily ever after’: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband speaks of joy as British-Iranian mother returns home

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, held hostage in Iran since 2016, has spoken of his plans to play board games, drink tea and work on moving on towards "a happily ever after" with his wife, as she finally arrived home following her six-year ordeal.Richard Ratcliffe has not seen his wife Nazanin, 43, since she was detained on spy charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while holidaying in Tehran in April 2016. Their daughter Gabriella, who is now seven, was with her mother when she was arrested, but was eventually brought back to the UK for school. She has...
Former hostage Terry Waite advising Nazanin on returning to real life after six-year ordeal in Iran

A former hostage held captive for 1,760 days has revealed the piece of advice he passed on to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after she returned home from her six-year ordeal in Iran.Terry Waite, who was taken hostage in Lebanon in 1987, was able to offer words of encouragement and hope to the British-Iranian mother in emails over the final year of her detention.He revealed he assured the aid worker her "ordeal will come to an end" just days before her release after she told him she was "weary" and desperate to be back home in north London with her husband and...
Briton Morad Tahbaz jailed in Iran for protecting wildlife released on furlough as Nazanin returned to UK

Another British national has been released from prison in Iran after Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was allowed to go home to the UK after six years detention. Wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz was released from detention and put "on furlough", foreign secretary Liz Truss said. She said that he was temporarily at home in Iran but with security in place. Mr Tahbaz, who was born in Hammersmith in London, has been described by human rights organisation Amnesty International as a "prisoner of conscience". He had been kept in Elvin prison in Tehran on charges of espionage after he used cameras to track endangered...
‘Nazanin’ Documentary, on Iranian-British Woman Freed After Six-Year Detention in Iran, Coming to Channel 4

A documentary going behind the scenes on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's six-year ordeal is coming to Channel 4 The U.K. broadcaster has commissioned a single documentary, entitled "Nazanin," from filmmaker and journalist Darius Bazargan. The project claims to give "the definitive exclusive access into one of biggest international news stories of the last 6 years," and follows Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard and his family as he campaigns to bring his wife Nazanin home from detention in Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to England this week after six years of detention in Iran, where she was imprisoned after being convicted of...
BBC reporter chokes up as she announces Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released

A BBC reporter started tearing up live on air after the news broke that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way back to the UK.British-Iranian Nazanin has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, and has finally been given her British passport back.She is now on her way back to the UK and will be returning with fellow British-Iranian detainee, Anoosheh Ashoori.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 - accused of plotting to overthrow Iran's government, which she denied.Her husband has been fighting tirelessly for her freedom.
21 Ukrainian children with cancer treated at top UK hospitals

The 21 Ukrainian children brought to England for cancer treatment are being cared for at some of the country's top hospitals.The youngsters, who arrived in the UK with their families on Sunday evening, are under the care of specialist NHS teams.They are being treated at seven hospitals:– Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust– University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust– Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust– Bristol Royal Hospital for Children– Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust– Oxford Children's Hospital, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust– Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.A team of...
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Charity worker with ‘pretty keen sense of justice’

After six years Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is finally returning home to her husband and child.The charity worker, of Hampstead, north-west London, had been detained in Iran since her arrest in 2016 on charges, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government, having been arrested during a holiday visit to show her baby daughter Gabriella to her parents.The dual national has always insisted she was not working for Thomson Reuters Foundation in Iran at the time of her arrest, but was visiting the country so Gabriella could meet her grandparents.According to her family, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was told by Iranian authorities...
Liz Truss: ‘Ludicrous debates’ about statues and pronouns must end

The Foreign Secretary has waded into the so-called culture wars by declaring that it is "time to end" the questioning of Britain's history and shut down "ludicrous debates" on pronouns.Liz Truss, who is also the UK Government's equalities minister, said the "constant self-questioning and introspection" needed to cease.In a speech to the Conservative Party spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday, Ms Truss said the UK's response to the crisis in Ukraine should mean a restoration of pride in Britain's values.In recent years, there have been calls to reassess the reputations of key British figures, such as war leader Sir Winston...
‘It still doesn’t feel real’: Wife of freed Iran detainee welcomes him home after five years

The wife of the British-Iranian man who returned to the UK this week after being imprisoned in Iran for nearly five years has said she is extremely happy and relieved to have her husband home.Sherry Izadi, the wife of Anoosheh Ashoori, told The Independent that the nightmare she had been living through while her husband was imprisoned had been replaced by a "euphoric" dream-like feeling."It still doesn't feel real," she said. "Even though he's here, and he's real and he's concrete I think our brains have not quite assimilated yet."Until Thursday, Ms Izadi, 58, had not seen her husband, a...
Britons to get fourth Covid-19 vaccination, says Boris Johnson

Britons are to be offered a fourth coronavirus vaccination, Boris Johnson has confirmed.The prime minister told the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool: "We're getting ready for a fourth jab, because we're going to need it."Mr Johnson did not give any timeframe for the new inoculation drive, but health secretary Sajid Javid indicated earlier this week that it could come in the autumn, ahead of the winter season when viral infections normally pick up.Clearance has already been given for over-75s and those in vulnerable groups to receive a second booster jab – bringing their total vaccinations to four – this spring....
West must ‘never again’ choose cheap goods over freedom and security, says Liz Truss

The West must "never again" prioritise imports of cheap goods from authoritarian states over the demands of freedom and security, foreign secretary Liz Truss has said.In a speech to the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool, Ms Truss linked the UK's boycott of Russian oil with the exclusion of Chinese telecoms giantHuawei from the phone network as she said that the West needed to end its "dependency on authoritarian regimes".And she appeared to make a merit of the failure to make headway in a once-desired trade deal with China by saying that post-Brexit Britain was choosing to strike deals "with our...
Free rail journey offered to Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Britain

Train operators have offered free onward travel for Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Britain.Rail Delivery Group (RDG) chief executive Jac Starr said the scheme, which is aimed at helping people reach their final British destinations, will begin on Sunday because "as an industry we know this is the right thing to do".Refugees will have to show a Ukrainian passport and a boarding pass or ticket showing their arrival into the UK in order to get free travel on the national rail network.
Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon's home in ruins after Iran strike

Once a lavish mansion, the sprawling home of an Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon was laid to waste in a barrage of missiles that struck near a U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil earlier this week.Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard said it launched the attack last Sunday, firing off 12 cruise missiles at what it described as a "strategic center" of the Israeli spy agency Mossad — in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two of the Iranian paramilitary force's members the previous week. Baz Karim Barzinji, CEO of the Iraqi Kurdish oil company...
Ukrainian refugee, 12, has visa application ‘terminated’, family says

A 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee has had her visa application to come to the UK "terminated" due to an error by the Government for unknown reasons, her family have said.Anastasia Marunich applied to come to the UK along with five family members after they fled Cherkasy, on the banks of the Dnieper river in central Ukraine, two weeks ago.But her application – which was aided by her cousin Vitalina Clarke and her husband Callum Clarke – was "unable to be concluded" after she provided biometric data alongside her mother, cousins and aunts at a visa centre in Rzeszow, the largest city...
