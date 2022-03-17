ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe peers out of plane window as she lands back in UK after six years

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe peered out of her plane window as she touched down in the UK after being freed from Iran .

The British-Iranian national had been detained in the middle east since 2016 accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

Upon touching down at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire just after 1am on Thursday, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was emotionally reunited with her family.

A second British-Iranian national, Anoosheh Ashoori, also returned to the UK on the same flight. He had been held in Iran since 2017.

The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

