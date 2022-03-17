ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P&O Ferries suspends sailings ahead of ‘major announcement’

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
 2 days ago

P&O Ferries has suspended sailings ahead of a “major announcement”.

A statement which appears to be from the ferry operator posted on Twitter by Hull Labour MP Karl Turner said it “will be making a major announcement today”.

This will “secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries”, it explained.

The statement added: “To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions.

“This means we’re expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today.”

P&O Ferries wrote on Twitter: “Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours.

“Our port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will have on your journey plans.”

P&O Ferries, which transports passengers and freight, is owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World.

It operates these four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan, Scotland to Larne, Northern Ireland.

Sailings between Hull and Zeebrugge, Belgium, were axed in January 2021.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, P&O Ferries warned in May 2020 that around 1,100 workers could lose their jobs as part of a plan to make the business “viable and sustainable”.

The company that would become P&O was founded in 1837 after signing a government contract to transport post by boat between London and the Iberian Peninsula.

Daily Mail

Mutiny on the Humber! P&O Ferries captain draws up gangplanks and REFUSES to let new staff board in Hull after bosses sent in heavies with handcuffs, sacked workers over Zoom and left chaos at ports with services cancelled for up to 10 DAYS

Are you a staff member or holidaymaker affected by P&O Ferries' decision?. A defiant captain of a P&O Ferries boat locked down his ship and refused to let anyone aboard after the shipping giant told 800 crew members their jobs were going to cheaper agency staff over a Zoom call.
ECONOMY
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Who owns the company and why has it sacked its UK staff?

British shipping company P&O Ferries has announced that it is making 800 of its UK seafaring staff redundant, prompting sit-in protests by those affected aboard its vessels on the advice of union representatives.A spokesman for P&O, which is owned by Emirati logistics giant DP World, insisted the company had no choice but to replace its British employees with cheaper foreign labour, stating: “In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business.“We have made a £100m loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Shropshire business leader offers advice to firms as P&O suspends sailings

A business leader has warned the decision by P&O Ferries to cancel all its services was another blow to UK exporters and the travel industry following the damage cause by the Covid pandemic. Anton Gunter, managing director of Telford-based Global Freight Services, said: “The decision by P&O Ferries to cancel...
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Downing Street warns P&O Ferries it is ‘looking very closely’ at sackings

Eight hundred members of staff were fired without notice on Thursday and replaced with cheaper agency workers. Downing Street has warned P&O Ferries it is “looking very closely” at the legality of its decision to sack 800 seafarers. The staff were fired without notice on Thursday and replaced...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Returning £10m furlough cash after mass sacking ‘right thing to do’, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government cannot force P&O Ferries to reinstate the 800 workers sacked without notice, a minister has admitted, as he called on the company to return £10m in furlough cash.Defence minister James Heappey said it would be “right” for the firm to hand back money claimed during the Covid pandemic – and suggested the government was looking at ways to reclaim it.“It certainly feels to me that it would be the right thing to do for P&O to hand that money back,” the minister told Times Radio. “I’m sure that colleagues at the Treasury and Department for Transport...
ECONOMY
BBC

P&O Ferry customers face stressful changes

People travelling with P&O Ferries have been warned of "significant disruption" to their journeys, after the company announced it was laying off 800 workers. Frustrated customers have spoken to the BBC about cancelled trips, last-minute texts, and their anger over the treatment of employees. John and Helen Carson were in...
ECONOMY
BBC

P&O Ferries: Port of Liverpool protesters slam sackings as disgusting

Protesters who demonstrated against P&O Ferries' decision to sack 800 staff without notice have said the dismissal was "disgusting" and "disgraceful". The RMT union staged a protest at the Port of Liverpool, where P&O operates a route to Dublin, on Friday. P&O Ferries' staff were told via a video message...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Gatwick Express: Non-stop train service to London resumes

Non-stop trains from London to Gatwick Airport running seven days a week are scheduled to resume next month after more than two years. Gatwick Express was suspended in March 2020 as passengers numbers dipped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The service resumed on weekdays in December, but was axed two...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Services suspended for days and protests expected against P&O Ferries

A Labour MP for one of the affected ports called on the Government to force P&O to ‘come up with a different plan’. Services were suspended and a series of demonstrations were expected to take place against P&O’s “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers. Unions...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rail passengers warned over Easter journeys

Rail passengers planning an Easter getaway are being warned of disruption as Network Rail carries out 530 engineering projects costing a total of £83 million.The West Coast Main Line will be closed between London Euston and Milton Keynes over the entire four-day bank holiday weekend due to upgrades of the existing line and HS2 work.Avanti West Coast customers planning journeys between the capital and Scotland are being urged to travel either before Friday April 15 or after Monday April 18.We’re asking passengers to plan ahead and check their journeys in advanceAndrew Haines, Network RailSignalling work at Clapham Junction means no...
TRAFFIC
KEYT

P&O Ferries mass firings of UK crew members outrage unions

LONDON (AP) — Unions are protesting at British ports after major ferry operator P&O Ferries fired 800 U.K. crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff. P&O has canceled all its ferry crossings between Britain and continental Europe, threatening to disrupt the movement of travelers and goods in key routes across the English Channel and North Sea for days. The British government has expressed outrage at the mass firings but suggested it could do little to reverse them. P&O said it had no choice but to cut costs after posting a $132 million loss last year. The opposition Labour Party demanded Britain’s Conservative government claw back the $5.6 million it gave the company in emergency funding during the pandemic.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Manchester Airport sorry as huge queues lead to missed flights

Manchester Airport has apologised after huge security queues caused passengers to miss flights. Hundreds of travellers were left waiting for hours earlier, with many venting their frustrations online. The airport said unexpectedly high passenger numbers put "considerable strain" on staff while 60% of bags had been rejected at security. Passenger...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Wizz Air Invites Sacked P&O Ferries Workers To Recruitment Days

With the recent and immediate downsizing of P&O Ferries, Wizz Air hopes to capitalize on the situation. The airline is treating it as an opportunity to grow its own workforce with experienced transportation industry workers. As such, Wizz Air is inviting affected employees to attend an upcoming recruitment drive. Shock...
ECONOMY
The Independent

P&O sackings scuppers charitable Briton’s plan to deliver Ukraine refugee aid

A man who was planning to drive across Europe to deliver aid to Ukrainian refugees has been forced to postpone his journey after the P&O Ferries mass sacking.Stuart Davison, 52, from North Yorkshire, was headed to Poland with a friend to take supplies including food, sanitary products and medicine to those in need.However, the ferry company’s decision to sack 800 staff on Thursday has seen the suspension of all its services and passengers stranded.Mr Davison, who was to make the trip to SzydÅowiec County with his friend, is looking for alternative travel arrangements to ensure the necessities reach Poland.“We...
WORLD
The Independent

Government urged to nationalise P&O Ferries as protesters gather in London

Protesters in London have called on the Government to nationalise P&O Ferries after the company sacked 800 seafarers without notice.The staff were fired on Thursday and attempts are being made to replace them with cheaper agency workers.Demonstrations have been held at ports in Liverpool, Larne, Hull and Dover, as unions call for a boycott of the company.At least 100 protesters also gathered outside the officers of P&O Ferries’ owner DP World in Victoria, central London on Friday.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT), Unite, Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and Nautilus International joined the demonstration.Protesters chanted: “Nationalise...
ECONOMY
The Independent

P&O Ferries: what are passengers’ rights after company suspended sailings for next few days?

British shipping company P&O Ferries has announced that it is making 800 of its UK seafaring staff redundant, prompting sit-in protests by those affected aboard its vessels on the advice of union representatives.The sudden sacking has also resulted in the company suspending services for the next few days.So what are your rights if you were booked to travel on one of the cancelled sailings? I have a ticket for a P&O Ferries sailing. Are there any running?The company’s statement on its home page reads: “There will be significant disruption across P&O Ferries services over the next few days, however we...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Call for William to use influence with P&O owner and help reverse sackings

DP World is a founding partner of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize and has donated £1m to the project. The Duke of Cambridge has been urged to intervene with P&O owner DP World, a backer of his global environmental prize, and help the 800 sacked ferry workers get reinstated.
WORLD
The Independent

Safety fears raised as P&O Ferries replaces seafarers with agency workers

Safety fears have been raised over the decision by P&O Ferries to sack 800 seafarers with no notice and replace them with cheaper agency workers.Trade union Nautilus International, which represents some of those fired, urged the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to “make sure the ships are safe” as the new crews are “unfamiliar” with the vessels and routes.P&O Ferries told passengers sailings will be suspended “for the next few days”.#PODover #POCalais services this morning are cancelled. If your journey is not essential, please do not travel today. If travel is unavoidable, once at the port please make your way...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

