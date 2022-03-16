ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Howard University Faculty Threatens To Strike Over Working Conditions

By Donovan Dooley
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqZZf_0ehn5Vsu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yq6Y1_0ehn5Vsu00

A sign welcomes visitors to Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. | Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

M embers of Howard University ‘s faculty have threatened to go on strike over complaints of their working conditions.

During a demonstration Wednesday that saw multiple Howard professors in attendance along with students, some university faculty threatened to execute a strike starting next week if they could not reach an agreement with the university by this Friday.

The tension on campus seems to be stemming from frustration from non-tenured track faculty members who have said that Howard is not doing enough to allow them to be successful at their jobs. The main concerns from the educators center on adequate pay, job stability and appreciation for the work that they do to teach Howard students every single day.

According to interviews that were reported by journalist Chuck Modiano on campus and posted on Twitter, the instructors have sent a proposal to Howard’s administration that was also signed by tenured track professors in conjunction with the non-tenured track professors.

A few of the supporters at the demonstration said that Howard was not negotiating in good faith with the educators and that a huge aspect of the institutional dysfunction was falling on these professors and they are being asked to pick the pieces up.

The faculty members said they would begin their strike on March 23 if their ultimatum is not met.

Howard did not immediately release a statement addressing the demonstration on campus Wednesday.

It has been a controversial academic year for Howard, to say the least. The school made national headlines in the fall after students protested for around a month to bring attention to faulty living conditions on campus as well as other grievances.

The standoff between the students and the administration ended after a confidential agreement was reached between the two parties.

“While the specific terms of the agreement are confidential, it can be said without any hesitation or reservation that the students courageously journeyed on a path towards greater university accountability and transparency and public safety,” Donald Temple, a lawyer representing the students, said at a news conference at the time according to NBC News . “And this agreement marks a meeting of the minds between them regarding the issues of concern.”

Howard’s NAACP chapter president, Channing Hill, also spoke on the subject.

“We got what we came for. We got increased scrutiny,” Hill said at the time. “We got increased transparency and increased accountability. And by virtue of this protest, we garnered everything that we were entitled to.”

Only time will tell if Howard’s faculty and the administration can also reach an agreement that will settle the university’s latest controversy in the next few days.

SEE ALSO:

HBCUs Could Receive Funding To Recover From Bomb Threats

How HBCU Campus Culture Has Changed During The Pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPLHL_0ehn5Vsu00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided. Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Associated Press

Live updates: Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered to suspend activities of 11 political parties with links to Russia. The largest of them is the Opposition Platform for Life, which has 44 out of 450 seats in the country’s parliament. The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, who has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Education
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
NORFOLK, VA
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Hill
Reuters

Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

March 20 (Reuters) - The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of "refugees" arriving from the strategic port. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the...
POLITICS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy