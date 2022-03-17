ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Cricket World Cup: South Africa edge thriller with New Zealand

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarizanne Kapp was again South Africa's hero as they edged a thriller against New Zealand, getting home with two wickets and three balls to spare. Sophie Devine's 93 was ultimately in vain as New Zealand put on a below-par 228 in Hamilton, Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail taking three apiece as...

