Women's Cricket World Cup: South Africa edge thriller with New Zealand

Follow live coverage as Ireland face Scotland as they aim to win the Six Nations title in Dublin.The 2022 title is still up for grabs for Andy Farrell’s side when they welcome the Scots to the Aviva Stadium. A win over Gregor Townsend’s team will earn a first Triple Crown since 2018 and only their 12th in the championship’s 139-year history. Should England then overturn France in Paris later this evening, the title will be theirs too. Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Mack Hansen have all been restored to the starting XV as they try and do their part of the bargain.Scotland talisman Finn Russell has been dropped to the bench after some underwhelming performances with Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn stepping into the 10 jersey. The other alteration is in the second row, where Jonny Gray, who has missed the last two games through injury, returns in place of Exeter colleague Sam Skinner.Follow all the latest updates and analysis:

