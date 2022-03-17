ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Free Cone Day Coming Back to Dairy Queen on Monday, March 21st

By Abbey
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome spring! The official first day of the season is on Sunday, March 20th, but Dairy Queen is celebrating on Monday, March 21st with free ice cream for us. Free Cone Day is back for 2022 at participating Dairy Queen locations:. Whether your technique is the lick, the lap,...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

You Can Get a Free Shake at Shake Shack Every Monday in March

Many parts of the US have not yet reached spring vibes. There’s snow and cold temperatures to go around. Still, spring is on the way. Shake Shack can help get you in the spirit with a Free Shake Mondays promotion that Grubhub is trotting out in March. Every Monday from March 7 through 28, you can snag a free shake and $0 delivery fee when you place a Grubhub order that hits the $15 minimum.
RESTAURANTS
The Daily South

How to Order Dairy Queen's Vintage Jack & Jill Sundae from the 1960s

Grabbing a cheeseburger and dish of soft serve at a local Dairy Queen is about as classic Americana as it gets. The first of the retro fast-food chain opened along old Route 66 in 1940, but today there are thousands across the globe. Most people associate Dairy Queen with the...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Secret-Menu 'Jack & Jill Sundae' Is Straight From The '60s

People love the idea of so-called secret menu items, and most fast food chains have their fair share of covert creations not listed on the permanent menu that you can order at certain locations (assuming that they have the ingredients on hand). Of course, in order to ask for any off-menu items, you must first be aware of their existence.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Popculture

Krispy Kreme's 'Secret Ingredient' Stuns Customers on Social Media

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are considered some of the best you can get outside of an independent bakery, thanks to a secret recipe. Since it's still a secret, the exact ingredients are unknown, but there's been widespread speculation that mashed potatoes are involved. It's a theory that's all over the web, but it gained more attention after migrating to TikTok.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How To Order The Dairy Queen Cupcakes You Never Knew Existed

Dairy Queen has a lot of well-known menu items: Blizzards, sundaes, chicken tenders, and burgers are probably a few things that came to mind, but chances are you never thought cupcakes would be on the menu. Dairy Queen technically doesn't sell typical cupcakes, the frosting-covered little cakes in a paper wrapper you're familiar with. They do sell something that may be an upgrade from the traditional cupcakes you'd find at your local bakery.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Queen#Ice Cream Cone#Food Drink
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

True or False: It’s Illegal to Privately Own Buffalo in Minnesota

In short, it's entirely within the law to privately own buffalo in Minnesota as long as you possess all necessary local permits and follow all local zoning requirements. There was a time when bison were abundant in Minnesota and the plains of the Midwest. By some estimates, there were as many as 30-60 million bison (bison used synonymously with buffalo, though technically very different than buffalo according to the Minnesota Buffalo Association) roaming North America. By 1900, however, settlement and slaughter had reduced that number to just a few captive herds. Today, there are an estimated 500,000 bison in the country, about 150 of them scattered around Minnesota, most notably found at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minneopa State Park in Mankato, the Minnesota Zoo and the Zollman Zoo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Comparing These Cookies To Girl Scout Thin Mints

Girl Scout Cookies are perhaps some of the most beloved cookies in the nation, but they are only available during a very short window of time each year. While Girl Scout Cookie season varies a little depending on the local council's calendar, they are typically only sold for just six to eight weeks each year, usually between the months of January and April, according to the organization's website. But what happens if you've got a hankering for these delectable cookies some time outside of this brief period?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Krispy Kreme Adds 3 New Doughnuts Perfect for Candy Bar Lovers

Krispy Kreme's menu may boast a delicious roster of unique doughnuts, but the latest additions to the menu are perfect for doughnut and candy bar lovers alike! The beloved doughnut chain has partnered with Twix for the first-time ever to launch an entirely new doughnut collection, including one doughnut that stuffed with an entire Twix candy bar!
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Costco Just Recalled These Refried Beans Due To Extraneous Material

Costco recently announced that cans of the Rosarita Organic Refried Beans are being recalled over safety concerns. According to a document shared by Costco and the manufacturer of the product, Conagra Brands, the recall only applies to certain batches and best-by dates of the product. This recall applies to Costco stores in several states throughout the country.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

If You've Ever Wanted To Try Mac & Cheese Ice Cream, Run To Walmart

The ice cream world is getting a little cheesier thanks to the newest product to hit Walmart store shelves. A literal mashup of two of society's most beloved comfort foods, Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream is available for purchase at any Walmart location in the United States for the next 10 weeks. That is, of course, if any are left on store shelves. The product, made by artisan ice creamery Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, was initially available online last summer, and sold out in under an hour, per Food Network. Walmart deftly negotiated a deal to stock the popular product, and the time is nigh for those who were disappointed that they couldn't try it last summer.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Kroger Just Dropped Two Decadent Ice Cream Flavors

America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNET

National Pi Day: All the Deals and Freebies You Can Get on Pizza and Pie

National Pi Day is Monday, March 14, this year and celebrates the mathematical constant Pi, which is approximately equivalent to 3.14. It's the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. But perhaps just as importantly, this math-friendly holiday is another reason to snack on pie and pizza all day.
RESTAURANTS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy