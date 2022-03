When her children entered middle school, Kim Estes made sure to warn them about the dangers of vaping. But that didn’t stop her young son from taking up the habit. “While we did not know it at the time, his vaping journey had begun at the early age of 10 years old after being introduced to scented vaping in middle school,” she told legislators at a public hearing this week. “His continued vaping since then has been dictated completely by which flavorings he likes and which he avoids. Non-flavoring products make him gag; he requires the flavorings to make the nicotine palatable.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO