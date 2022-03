The snow is long gone, but the bitter cold is still here! High temperatures barely climbed above freezing on this Saturday. Fortunately, clear skies and sunshine have melted off last night's snow despite the cold temperatures. Most roads are now completely dry, but one or two slick spots may redevelop on bridges and overpasses after sunset. That risk is fairly low, however. Clear skies will continue tonight with lows dropping into the upper teens. Don't forget to spring your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed tonight! Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday morning, meaning our sunset Sunday evening will be just before 7 PM.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO