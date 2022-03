Notre Dame had the bounceback season it’s waited a few years for, and now, it plays Massachusetts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Fans watching the Irish for the first time this season will notice superior abilities to block, pass and make field goals. They also are able to limit fouls, and they have a nice assist-to-turnover ratio just like their male counterparts. Most importantly, they can score, which is a must in women’s college basketball.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO