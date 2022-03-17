Woman’s fiancé killed in their Farmington house while children were sleeping; her brother faces a murder charge, police say

Unionville, Ct. - 03/17/2022 - Farmington and state police are investigating a homicide at a Farmington house. A man was fatally shot Wednesday night, police said. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

A woman and her fiancé were in bed in their Farmington home just before 11 p.m. Wednesday when the woman’s brother came into the room and allegedly fired three to four gunshots, according to a police incident report.

The woman allegedly heard her brother, Deondre Dominique Linder, 24, say, “I know what you did,” before the shots were fired into the dark, the woman told police in an interview, the report said.

When the woman turned on the light, she found her fiancé, Jorge Tejada Camacho, 31, covered in blood. His eyes were open, she said, but she knew he was dead.

Linder fled the house, allegedly taking Camacho’s blue Volkswagen Passat and heading toward Interstate 84, police said. The woman called 911, bringing some officers to the Sunset Terrace home, while others worked to stop Linder as he headed for the highway.

Officers found Camacho in the bed with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Police, firefighters and medics worked to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Hospital at 12:09 a.m.

Minutes earlier, an officer spotted the victim’s car heading east on Route 4, police said. Fellow Farmington officers were able to “stop the vehicle against the guardrail” as it got onto I-84 westbound and pulled Linder from the car, according to the report. Linder, who was uninjured, was cooperative as police led him in handcuffs to a cruiser and he allegedly said, “I had a reason though,” according to the report.

In an interview with police, the woman said she and her fiancé lived together with her brother and two children in the Sunset Terrace home in the Unionville section of Farmington, according to the report. The children were sleeping at the time of the shooting.

The woman told police she and Camacho are expecting a baby.

She told police Camacho had given Linder two weeks to find a job or move out.

Kathleen C. Greider, superintendent of Farmington schools, said in a note to staff and parents that the children attend Farmington Public Schools and were not injured.

“Although children who attend the Farmington schools were in the home at the time of the incident, the students are safe,” Greider said. “This is a devastating tragedy and we plan to support the family in the coming hours, days and weeks. Please join me in holding one of our families in your hearts and thoughts at this time of unimaginable loss and sorrow.”

Greider said the school system does not plan to tell students about the homicide but will have counselors at each school because they may hear about it elsewhere.

“If students express feelings of anxiety, fear or worry, please know that we are here to support your child(ren),” she said.

Linder is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment. The risk of injury charges stem from the fact children were in the house at the time, police said. He was held in lieu of $1 million bail and arraigned in court Thursday.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .