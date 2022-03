Manchester United will be grateful for a welcome break to rest and recharge ahead of what will be an historic WSL game at Old Trafford against Everton next weekend. Following a difficult February, Marc Skinner’s side were in blistering form at the start March, scoring seven times across important wins against Leicester and Brighton. But that same cutting edge was missing against West Ham on Wednesday in what was a third game in the space 12 days.

