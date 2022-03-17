ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. opens arms for Ukrainian refugees while turning back others fleeing violence

By Allegra Love
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0zPT_0ehmiVSd00
Parents-to-be from Haiti stand at a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall after having traveled from South America to the United States on Dec. 10, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore / Getty Images)

The Department of Justice had a tough day in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit earlier this month. There, in a court case called Huisha-Huisha v. Mayorkas, the judge ruled that the Biden administration cannot use a public health order to expel migrant families into countries where they would face persecution or torture.

The ruling doesn’t quite re-establish the right to seek asylum on the U.S. border, but it is a first step toward undermining the flimsy reasoning behind the public health order, Title 42, that has kept the border closed for the last two years.

Though it may seem incredible that our government is defending its right to send children directly to countries where they might die, that is precisely the state of U.S. immigration policy right now. Just ask any of the 13,000+ Haitians who have been expelled directly to Haiti since our government implemented Title 42 in March 2020 — over half of whom are children or parents traveling with children.

Yet the Huisha-Huisha decision barely received any media coverage. And why should it? There is a brutal Russian attack on Ukraine underway and an attending refugee crisis, in which the United Nations estimates that 3 million refugees have fled their homes.

There seems to be a widespread expectation that Ukrainians in exodus should be greeted peacefully at borders.

That is not a ridiculous expectation.

Of course they should be treated kindly. They are innocent people who are escaping Russia’s savage and unprovoked onslaught. And so far, the receiving European Union nations should be praised for their treatment of refugees. It’s impressive considering far more people have left Ukraine in the last two weeks than came to the US-Mexico border in all of 2021.

But it’s worth wondering why those of us watching from the West expect Ukrainians to be treated humanely when other people are not.

What if Poland had closed its border, insisting that refugees were vectors for COVID-19, and forced women and children to sleep in the streets on the Ukrainian frontier? There would be intense international outcry and near universal condemnation of Poland.

Yet that is not too far off from how the United States is treating refugees — or even how other EU states treat people from Africa and the Middle East.

Last fall, there was a stand-off between migrants and Polish border patrol at the Poland-Belarus border. It was a complicated situation in which the president of Belarus allegedly provided passage for Middle Eastern refugees to the Polish border as a means of putting pressure on the EU to lift economic sanctions on Belarus.

There were less than 10,000 people attempting to cross the border, but they represented millions of migrants from that region attempting to get to the EU, some of whom fled war-torn countries themselves. They were met at the Polish border with tear gas and fire hoses in the bitter cold. There were children among them.

The most obvious answer to our disparate expectations and reactions to the treatment of refugees is that there is a certain level of comfort in the dehumanization of people of some races and national origins that would be unthinkable to some if they were white and European.

Of course this is not said out loud.

Instead, we hear concern insidiously based on assertions that Ukrainians are “civilized,” “middle class,” “drive cars like we do,” or, unbelievably, “look like us.” It’s almost as if there is an expectation that people in Syria, Afghanistan or Haiti will live lives of violence, which then provides cover for the violence that governments inflict on migrants at their borders.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security demonstrated its facility to treat Europeans humanely last week when officials swiftly designated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ukraine, meaning Ukrainians already inside the U.S. will not face deportation and have an opportunity to apply for a work permit.

DHS also suspended deportation flights to Russia, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Belarus, Hungary, Georgia and Moldova in an effort to not exacerbate the humanitarian crises in those countries.

This was the right move.

Yet it is worth noting that TPS designation for Afghan people didn’t happen until Wednesday, March 16, and the efforts to create TPS for 40,000 Cameroonians living in the US have so far been unsuccessful. Incredibly, Haiti has a TPS designation — yet the US has still sent over 160 removal flights to Haiti in the last six months, according to Witness at the Border, a group that tracks such flights.

It’s frustrating to have to criticize governments while also praising their responses to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

I don’t want them to stop treating Ukrainians correctly.

But it’s disgusting to see how capable soldiers and border guards and DHS officials are in taking humane and respectful action where white Europeans are concerned, while Black and Brown people have to watch their siblings get beaten back violently from borders, and shackled and detained, and made to suffer in the name of public policy.

The United States has the resources to welcome all refugees with the same care employed to welcome Ukrainans to the EU.

It would require a dramatic shift in leadership and the dismantling of the multibillion dollar militarized security operation on our southern border — and diverting that funding to humanitarian agencies.

And it would require — at last — the end of Title 42.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

UPDATE:

This article was updated at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, to correctly reflect the TPS designation for Afghan people announced by DHS on March 16.

Comments / 161

WhiteGuyFromTexas
2d ago

Welfare for everyone! Don’t speak English? No problem! Don’t wanna work? No problem! Wanna lay your eggs and expect us to hand you a check every month? No problem! Come on down to the southern border.

Reply(21)
99
Precioux
2d ago

Even in this instance, the lamestream media is to push the agenda of the poor deprived illegals that are “seeking a better life”- translated: cross the border to work for cash, send all money back to Mexico and get government “freebies”...UNLIKE the TRUE asylum seekers actually fleeing WAR and VIOLENCE

Reply(3)
48
TP4MyBungholeBiden
2d ago

Send them all back home... we don't need anymore violence and homelessness then we've already got here in DemonScum ran states. 😡😡😡😡😡😡 Let's Go Brandon!!

Reply(2)
54
Related
The Independent

Ukrainians arriving in the United States after fleeing the Russian invasion say they are ‘hoping for a miracle’

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#European Union#U S Immigration#The Department Of Justice#The U S Court Of Appeals#Huisha Huisha V#Haitians#Russian#The United Nations#Ukrainians
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
New York Post

Ukrainian woman claims Russian troops raping women in Kherson

A Ukrainian resident of the Russian-controlled city of Kherson said the occupying troops have “already started to rape our women.”. Svetlana Zorina, 27, who lives with her grandmother in the Black Sea port city of about 290,000 people captured Wednesday, spoke with CNN about the dire situation and accused the invading forces of sexually attacking women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Hungary
TODAY.com

Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is now emerging on the world stage as a voice of hope and resilience for the people of Ukraine. “I have no panic or tears in me. I will be calm and confident,” she wrote on social media. Since her husband President Zelenskyy has entered office, Zelenska has focused her work on several key issues, including women’s rights. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Poland.March 2, 2022.
EUROPE
Rolling Stone

The Christians Who Think the Ukraine Invasion Means Jesus Is Returning to Earth

Click here to read the full article. The day after Russia started dropping missiles on Ukraine, pastor Greg Laurie took to Facebook with a message for his flock. To much of the world, current events may look like the unhinged machinations of a megalomaniacal authoritarian intent on worldwide disruption, but to Christians of a certain ilk, Laurie argued that the war could be viewed as something else entirely: a sign of the second coming of Christ. “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now?” the heading of the post posed. “The answer is…Yes!” For millennia, end...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Trevor Reed: Biden tells parents of US marine imprisoned by Russia ‘I just can’t imagine what you’re going through’

The parents of Trevor Reed have spoken with US President Joe Biden about their son, a former US marine who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly three years.“After his event in Fort Worth, the President called Joey and Paula Reed to reiterate his commitment to doing everything he can to bring their son home, to staying in close touch with them through his national security team, and to finding a time to meet in person,” a White House official said after Mr Biden’s trip to Texas.A number of reporters were present when the Reeds received the call, according...
U.S. POLITICS
TODAY.com

US couple guided by 'angels' while escaping Ukraine with their newborn baby

The Florida parents of a baby born last Saturday in Ukraine managed to escape the war-torn country with the newest addition to their family. Ami and Michael Kowalski were able to leave the country and make it to Slovakia with their 5-day-old daughter. “I don’t think we’ll be fully relieved...
SOCIETY
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
1K+
Followers
532
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy