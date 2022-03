Last week, we told you about a malicious barcode scanner app you needed to delete. This week, there is another app on the Google Play Store that we urge you to uninstall if you have it (or not download at all if you don't). The app is called "Antivirus, Super Cleaner," and the reason, ironically enough, is that this antivirus app will affect your phone with a new-gen Android banking Trojan virus called "SharkBot" (via Android Police).

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO