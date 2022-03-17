ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Police: Man Critically Injured After Being Shot Multiple Times Near His Home In Cobbs Creek

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot near his home in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek section. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 6000 block of Osage Avenue.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was shot multiple times, including his face. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police believe the victim was the intended target, but they don’t know the motive.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

