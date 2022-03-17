ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

World stocks mixed, oil prices climb after Fed rate hike

By JOE McDONALD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2eB7_0ehmehfx00
South Korea Financial Markets A currency trader watches monitors in front of screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Asian stock prices have surged for a second day after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2008 and China promised support for its real estate and internet industries. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (Ahn Young-joon)

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks surged Thursday while European markets opened lower after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2008 and China promised support for its real estate and internet industries.

Oil prices rose more than $4 per barrel.

London and Frankfurt and Wall Street futures sank. Hong Kong's market benchmark jumped more than 7% and Tokyo gained 3.5%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney advanced.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.2% after the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday. The widely anticipated change was less than the 0.5 percentage point hike advocated by some officials.

"Far from choking off growth, the start of the Fed tightening cycle seems to have been greeted warmly," Chris Turner and Francesco Pesole of ING said in a report. “Investors are cheering measures to address high inflation.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.1% to 7,283.28 and the DAX in Frankfurt sank 0.4% to 14,382.35. The CAC 40 in Paris shed less than 0.1% to 6,582.80.

The Bank of England was expected to raise its key interest rate Thursday for the third time since December as it pushes ahead faster than other central banks in combating a global wave of inflation fueled by soaring energy prices.

The future for the S&P 500 was 0.3% lower and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.2%.

On Wednesday, the Dow added 1.4% and the Nasdaq composite gained 3.8% for its biggest daily gain in 16 months.

In Asia, the Hang Seng rose to 21,501.23, adding to the previous day's explosive 9.1% gain.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced to 26,652.89 and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4% to 3,215.04.

Asian markets were buoyed by Beijing's promise Wednesday to "invigorate the economy" by supporting the struggling real estate industry, internet companies and entrepreneurs who want to raise capital abroad.

Chinese leaders announced no detailed initiatives but appeared to be trying to rebuild private sector confidence after anti-monopoly, data-security and anti-debt crackdowns caused stock prices to plunge.

The Kospi in Seoul was 1.3% higher at 2,694.51 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 1.1% to 7,250.80.

India's Sensex gained 1.9% to 57,873.54. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also gained.

The Fed, in a move officials discussed in advance, is trying to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high by gradually withdrawing ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus that boosted share prices.

Other central banks also are preparing to withdraw stimulus they poured into the global economy after the coronavirus pandemic struck.

That is fueling anxiety among investors about economic growth, which also faces threats from Russia's war on Ukraine, coronavirus outbreaks in China, soaring oil prices and uncertain global consumer demand.

Forecasters expect as many as seven U.S. interest rate hikes this year.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said that before the Russian invasion of Ukraine he expected inflation to stabilize in the first quarter of this year. He said he now believes inflation will come down in the second half.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude added $4.11 to $99.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.40 to $95.04 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, gained $4.16 to $102.16 per barrel in London. It declined $1.89 the previous session to $98.02.

Oil prices jumped in late February over concern President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine might disrupt supplies from Russia, the second-biggest exporter.

The dollar declined to 118.55 yen from Wednesday's 118.69 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1030 from $1.0940.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Yields Push to New Highs as Fed Looks Set to Hike Rates

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S five and 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in almost three years on Tuesday, ahead of a widely-anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Five-year Treasury yields rose to as high as 2.149%, their highest since May 2019, while 10-year yields rose to 2.204%...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Aussie Jumps On China Stimulus Hopes; Dollar Near Five-year Peak To Yen Before Fed

The Australian dollar jumped on Wednesday after comments from a senior Chinese official boosted hopes for more stimulus, while the U.S. dollar traded near a five-year high against the yen with markets expecting the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates for the first time in three years. The Aussie added...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Inflation#Interest Rates#Fed#Ap#Asian#European#The Federal Reserve#Ing#The Bank Of England#Dow#Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
nextbigfuture.com

Simple Counting Shows China Cannot Successfully Invade Taiwan

China can transport about 40,000 troops in the first day for an invasion of Taiwan. IF none of the ships and helicopters and planes are shot down while crossing 100 miles of open water. If 40,000 troops could make it onto Taiwan, the Chinese troops would be outnumbered 4 to 1.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia fires ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic missiles at Ukraine for first time ‘to destroy weapons depot’

Russia has claimed it used a hypersonic missile to strike a large weapons depot in Ukraine’s western Ivano-Frankivsk region.It marks the first time a Kinzhal – or ‘Dagger’ – missile has been deployed since Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for Russia’s defence ministry, said the “unstoppable” weapon was deployed on Friday and destroyed an underground warehouse storing ammunition for Ukrainian troops in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region.Kinzhal missiles are thought to have a range of around 1,250 miles.In December, Putin said his country was the global leader in hypersonic...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
129K+
Followers
95K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy