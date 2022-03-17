03/17/2022: Gorgeous way to end the work week….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — right off the rip…. your Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade Planner for Saturday…. a shower threat…. damp but mild…. not a wash-out….

Planner for the Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Patchy fog in spots Friday morning…. skies turn partly sunny….



Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday at 9am (left) and at 5pm (right)

high temps tomorrow range from the low & mid 50s in the Adirondacks…. to the mid & upper 60s and lower 70s from Albany points south….



Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)



Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess into Western New England (right)

Showers are in the forecast for Saturday…. damp but on the milder side for mid-March….





Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Saturday at 9am (left), at 5pm (center), and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Saturday (right)

