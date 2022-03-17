ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

03/17/2022: Gorgeous way to end the work week….

By Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge
 2 days ago

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — right off the rip…. your Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade Planner for Saturday…. a shower threat…. damp but mild…. not a wash-out….

Planner for the Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade
5 things to know this Thursday, March 17

Patchy fog in spots Friday morning…. skies turn partly sunny….

Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday at 9am (left) and at 5pm (right)

high temps tomorrow range from the low & mid 50s in the Adirondacks…. to the mid & upper 60s and lower 70s from Albany points south….

Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)
Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess into Western New England (right)
Gloversville winter parking ban lifted

Showers are in the forecast for Saturday…. damp but on the milder side for mid-March….

Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Saturday at 9am (left), at 5pm (center), and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Saturday (right)
What's a 'worm moon'? It's happening this week Bears becoming active in VT: No more bird feeders!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

