When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, March 8. What happened: Board members and administrators discussed worried students, upset parents and unequal class sizes as part of changing school boundaries for the first time in more than 30 years. The district has received complaints concerning a proposal to move about 500 elementary and middle school students to a different campus next year. No public comment occurred at the meeting because it was a work session. A vote is expected April 19.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO