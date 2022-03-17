Missouri AG sues Rockwood Schools over FBI tip line

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMOX) - Missouri's Attorney General sues the Rockwood School District over its establishment of an FBI tip line to report parents who speak out at school board meetings.

Nationwide the FBI tip lines are intended to keep track of parents who threaten or seem to be threatening school boards. But Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says it puts a chill on free speech for any parent who wants to speak before a school board, "and as the Attorney General of the state, I'm not going to tolerate that. Parents have every right to show up to a school board meeting, the school board members they elected and salaries they paid for administrators, to have their voices heard."

At issue in the suit, Schmitt wants the district to release documents under the state's Sunshine Law showing how and why the tip line was set up. Rockwood says it understands its obligations under the Sunshine Law and is in compliance, but had not yet seen the suit to comment further.

