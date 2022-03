Aquil Crooks is a two-time gunshot wound survivor. Crooks’ mother, brother and sister have survived gunshot wounds, as well. His father has been incarcerated for 26 years. Because of the hardship he has faced, Crooks said he understands how important it is for children to grow up feeling supported. Crooks said that's why he works at StreetSafe Bridgeport, one of the community outreach programs that hopes to receive new funding from the state for local violence intervention.

