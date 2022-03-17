ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are some on right soft on Putin?

 2 days ago

While most Americans pull for Ukraine and its resistance to Russia’s invasion, Rep. Madison Cawthorn,...

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
After years of living in Moscow, I have bad news: No one should expect the Russian people to suddenly rise up against Putin now

In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
The Russian People May Be Starting to Think Putin Is Insane

There is a lot of talk in the West about Russian President Vladimir Putin being mentally unhinged. How could he not have known that his invasion of Ukraine would have serious consequences for his country? Or is he so obsessed with maintaining an image of greatness—especially ahead of Russia’s upcoming 2024 presidential elections—that he doesn’t care?
Vladimir Putin Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The President Of Russia?

Vladimir Putin is reportedly worth $70 billion and is also making $187,000 yearly. Vladimir Putin is known for his leadership. However, there are rumors that he could also be the richest man in the world, which the Russian President never admitted. So, how rich is the Russian oligarch?. Table of...
What does Russia's Putin fear most?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been ringing propaganda-laced alarm bells about the U.S.-led NATO alliance. Putin portrays it as the "enemy" at Russia’s gates, threatening the besieged motherland — which only Putin can defend. But the alliance is instead comprised of Russia’s sovereign, free, democratic neighbors committed to...
Ukrainian's father in Russia didn't believe him about Putin's war

Misha Katsurin, who owns a restaurant in Kyiv and evacuated his family to Hungary, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “mind-blowing” conversation he had with his father, who lives in Russia, who argued with him about the war in Ukraine because of Putin’s propaganda. Katsurin has also created a website to help Ukrainians explain the truth to Ukrainians’ relatives in Russia.March 10, 2022.
